(Bloomberg) -- The sale of a minority stake of Aston Martin’s Formula One team marks another shift in investors attempting to tap into the hype surrounding the sport.

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has sold a stake to US private equity firm Arctos Partners, which also has stakes in the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club owner Fenway Sports Group.

The sale, which valued the F1 team at about £1 billion ($1.2 billion), caused shares in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc to rise as much as 6.3% on Friday, taking gains this year to 44%.

Read More: Walton Bet on Formula One Shows Racing’s Allure to Billionaires

F1 has experienced a surge of interest due to a concerted global push by owner Liberty Media Group, alongside the unexpected success of the Netflix series Drive to Survive.

As a result, investors have been increasingly trying to get hold of stakes in F1 teams, which historically used to swap hands for as little as £1 and were the preserve of wealthy racing fans happy to subsidize a sport known for its thrills more than its financial returns.

After McLaren Racing ran into severe financial difficulties in 2020, New York-based private equity firm MSP Sports Capital announced it would invest $240 million into the team, alongside UBS O’Connor, a hedge fund subsidiary of Swiss investment banking firm UBS — valuing the team at £560 million.

Investors including Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos have also invested in F1 teams over recent years.

Much of the excitement for investors has been the potential to tap the US market, traditionally not a hub of F1. Stroll told Bloomberg on Friday that the sale of the F1 stake was partly driven due to the fact that Arctos was a US investor with a wide range of sports investments.

“They are US-based which is great for us,” said Stroll.

The deal comes on the eve of the much-hyped Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, which already has had mixed reviews.

Stroll is continuing to try to turn around the manufacturer synonymous with James Bond cars, which he rescued in 2020. Since Stroll came on board, the group has carried out multiple capital raises and brought in investors such as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. In June, it announced a tie-up on electric vehicle technology with Lucid Group Inc., which is also backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

The F1 team is not part of the listed group, but the decision to enter the sport has been a “transformative” marketing tool for the company, Stroll said in an interview with Bloomberg Television last month.

Strong F1 performances have been a boon for the listed company, even as it operates separately, according to Anthony Dick, an analyst at Oddo.

“Usually when they have strong Formula One race results it translates into more commercial activity,” he said.

It’s the first time Stroll has sold shares in the F1 team, which his son Lance drives for. Aston Martin’s other F1 driver — Fernando Alonso — is currently fourth in the standings.

Sign up for the Business of Sports newsletter for the context you need on the collision of power, money and sports, from the latest deals to the newest stakeholders. Delivered weekly.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.