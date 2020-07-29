(Bloomberg) -- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc reported seeing glimmers of hope as the struggling U.K. carmaker wagers heavily on its debut sport-utility vehicle, which has started to arrive at dealerships.

The DBX SUV, which started production during the quarter, will have a positive contribution during the second half, Aston Martin said Wednesday in a statement. The company reported a 159.3 million pound ($206 million) operating loss for the first half, as it ramped up spending for the launch while the coronavirus pandemic kept showrooms closed for much of the period.

Aston Martin has struggled in the less than two years since going public, with high inventory and poor sales of its core sports cars undermining efforts to replicate Ferrari NV’s stock market success. In the months since Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll bailed out the carmaker early this year, it has announced a CEO change and said it may need to seek additional funding.

The shares have plunged more than 70% this year.

The $189,000 DBX is being assembled at Aston Martin’s factory in St. Athan, built on the former site of a defense ministry airfield. The manufacturer is looking to attack the ultra-luxury SUV segment occupied by the likes of Lamborghini’s Urus and Bentley’s Bentayga.

Early signs from China, a key target for DBX sales, are positive, the company said.

The carmaker’s effort to reduce dealer stockpiles on its other models has been slowed by the Covid-19 crisis, and will now extend into 2021, Aston said. Production at its sports-car factory in Gaydon, England, will resume at the end of August, later than originally planned.

Its cash balance was 359 million pounds at the end of June, with 430 million pounds of liquidity available.

Tobias Moers, the former head of Daimler AG’s Mercedes-AMG performance division, will replace Andy Palmer as chief executive officer on Aug. 1. Moers, 54, will count on the DBX to boost sales in markets including China, where wealthy consumers’ preference to be driven by chauffeurs in roomier rides has helped high-priced SUVs catch on.

