(Bloomberg) -- Good morning, another busy one for earnings, and a host of raised forecasts to boot. Not so for Aston Martin Lagonda though. The carmaker reported worse-than-expected third quarter results and lowered its annual wholesale volume outlook — a setback to plans by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll to return the firm to profit.

Inflationary pressures and pockets of supply chain disruptions are making its current operating environment volatile, the company said, adding that it’s working with suppliers to “mitigate and minimise” any impact on performance.

What’s your take? Ping me on X or drop me an email at lkehnscherpe@bloomberg.net.

Key Business News

GSK Plc raised its guidance for the second time this year as demand surges for its breakthrough vaccine to prevent a common respiratory virus in adults.

Asos Plc expects sales to decline this year as the online clothing retailer presses ahead with its tricky turnaround. The fast fashion company forecast a sales drop of 5% to 15% in the current financial year with profitability and growth following the year after.

Next Plc boosted its full-year pretax guidance by £10 million to £885 million. The high street bellwether benefited as inflation-linked pay rises and better weather at the start of the summer prompted people to buy more clothes.

House prices rose unexpectedly in October, adding to signs that the property market is stabilising as the Bank of England nears the end of its rate-hiking cycle. The average house price gained 0.9% from September, according to mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society.

Markets Today’s Take

That Nationwide data caused audible gasps on the Markets Today desk, with the reading showing the biggest upside surprise, relative to economists’ expectations, since summer 2021, when the market was still on a tear.

Nationwide puts it down to a lack of supply in the market, with chief economist Robert Gardner saying he saw “little sign of forced selling” despite the step change in mortgage rates. That suggests households are weathering higher borrowing costs pretty well for now, thanks in part to a solid labour market.

Still, it’s just one number, so perhaps we shouldn’t get too excited. Gardner also cautioned that housing market activity was still “extremely weak,” with new buyer enquiries also staying subdued.

— David Goodman

For more news and analysis throughout the day, follow Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog.

What’s Next?

Tomorrow will see another another morning replete with results, with updates from Shell Plc, BT Group Plc, Haleon Plc, Entain Plc, and J Sainsbury Plc due.

Later on Thursday, we’ll get the Bank of England’s latest interest rate decision. Bloomberg economists expect the central bank to hold its key rate at 5.25% again — and keep it that way possibly until the second half of next year.

--With assistance from Dayana Mustak.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.