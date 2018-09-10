(Bloomberg) -- Aston Martin is moving ahead with a plan to sell shares in London and named Penny Hughes as chairman of the luxury British sports-car brand.

The manufacturer will trade on the London Stock Exchange in October, with a free float of at least 25 percent of the issued share capital and Daimler AG converting its holding of about 4.9 percent to ordinary shares, the company said Monday in a statement. The manufacturer of cars made famous through the James Bond movie franchise is said to target a valuation of 5 billion pounds ($6.5 billion).

“I am impressed by the turnaround that has been achieved,” said Hughes, whose board experience includes positions at Vodafone and Royal Bank of Scotland. “Private shareholders have displayed successful long-term stewardship to date.”

The offering will allow the carmaker’s shareholders to cash out with a potential 10-fold return -- months before the U.K. leaves the European Union. The carmaker itself won’t be raising any funds. Aston Martin will use its own earnings to pay for planned investments in electric cars and a doubling in output to around 14,000 cars a year.

The indicative price range is expected to be announced in a prospectus around Sept. 20, with the final offer price in early October, the statement said.

