(Bloomberg) -- Aston Martin Lagonda swung to a first-half operating loss due to lower vehicle pricing and higher spending, a week after the luxury carmaker revised down its annual vehicle sales forecast.

The British manufacturer reported an adjusted operating loss of 35.2 million pounds ($43 million) for the first half, compared with a 64.4 million pound profit last year, it said Wednesday.

Key Insights

Aston Martin’s shares fell 39% last week after the carmaker dialed back its expectations on deliveries to dealers. While it had previously flagged concerns around Brexit uncertainty, the gloom has spread to mainland Europe with an 28% second-quarter sales slump.

The cut was another blow in the carmaker’s struggle to convince investors that it can make the transformation from niche player to successful listed company, and deliver on a promise to take on supercar maker Ferrari NV. Aston Martin listed in October, and its shares have more than halved since.

The struggles may turn the carmaker into a takeover target, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Tuesday, downgrading the stock. A potential buyer could be largest holder InvestIndustrial, by itself or with a partner, or another strategic buyer.

Much will depend on the successful launch of the manufacturer’s first SUV model, the DBX, next year. The car will be built at a new plant in St Athan in Wales and is crucial to reach a goal of lifting annual production to 14,000 vehicles by 2023. Last year, sales to dealers amounted to 6,441 cars.

Market Reaction

Aston Martin fell 4.6% to 568 pence in London Tuesday. The stock has fallen 70% since it went public in October.

Get More

Aston Martin 2Q Revenue GBP211.1 Mln, On Track for DBX in 2Q

To contact the reporter on this story: Simon Foy in London at sfoy8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elisabeth Behrmann at ebehrmann1@bloomberg.net, Tara Patel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.