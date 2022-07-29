(Bloomberg) -- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc expects increased luxury-car sales in the second half of the year after hundreds of its sport utility vehicles were held up by parts shortages.

Aston projected positive free cash flow for the back half of the year as the manufacturer works out kinks in its supply chain. The company ended June with more than 350 of its DBX707 SUV awaiting parts and expects deliveries of the roughly 700-horsepower model to help it meet annual targets.

“With the supply-chain challenges that impacted our first half performance expected to ease, we are now focused on accelerating deliveries of the DBX707,” Chief Executive Officer Amedeo Felisa said in a statement.

Aston plans to bring in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund as an investor as part of a rights issue it seeks to complete by the end of September. The company aims to use half the proceeds to pay down debt with the rest providing a cushion in a challenging business environment marked by uncertainties over the war in Ukraine, high energy prices and logistical challenges.

The deal “will transform our balance sheet, significantly improve our liquidity and cash flow profile, provide greater clarity on our pathway to become sustainably free cash flow positive from 2024, as well as creating significant shareholder value,” Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll said.

Aston gained 1.9% as of 9:09 a.m. in London. The shares have dropped 64% this year.

Wider Loss

Aston’s operating loss widened to £89.9 million ($110 million) in the first half, even as revenue increased almost 9% to £541.7 million.

Carmakers have been struggling for months to ramp up production because of missing parts. General Motors Co. had 95,000 vehicles in inventory as of June 30 because it’s waiting for semiconductors.

Aston has had delays ramping up models including the £2.4 million Valkyrie supercar. The issues that held up shipments of its new SUV cost the company “tens of millions in cash,” Stroll said.

Aston has struggled since listing in 2018 and needed a rescue from Stroll to make it through the early days of the pandemic. In May, the company named Ferrari NV veteran Felisa as CEO to replace Tobias Moers, whom Stroll had hired away from Mercedes’s performance division AMG.

Some months prior to the deal with the Public Investment Fund, Stroll said Aston wasn’t in need of extra cash. He blamed legacy issues inherited from previous management and the downturn in China for setting back the company’s turnaround.

The carmaker reiterated its full-year guidance to deliver over 6,600 cars and to achieve as much as a 450 basis-point increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margins.

