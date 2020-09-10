(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari’s current Formula One driver and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will join the Aston Martin motorsport team from next year.

Vettel, a German national, had announced in May he will leave Scuderia Ferrari at the end of this year’s season after the current contract with the racing team was not extended.

Aston Martin is poised to enter Formula One from next year as part of the rescue deal led by Canadian investor Lawrence Stroll, who owns the Racing Point motorsport team. Aston Martin’s naming partnership with Red Bull Racing will end after the 2020 season.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.