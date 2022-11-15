(Bloomberg) -- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc. fell after analysts at Jefferies said the carmaker lacked a sustainable operating structure and likely needed another capital raising or help from another automaker to gain scale.

The manufacturer famous for its association with James Bond movies plunged as much as 12%, with the stock wiping out three-quarters of its value since the start of the year.

“Four years into listed life, Aston Martin has yet to achieve the sustainable operating structure that would lead to a stable capital structure,” Jefferies analysts led by Philippe Houchois said Tuesday in a note. “Trading conditions have certainly been challenging but the last few years have also been supportive for luxury sports car demand.”

Aston is falling behind its peers such as Ferrari SpA on scale and is still far from hitting the right volume and average selling price balance it needs to make it as stand-alone business, the analysts wrote, who cut their rating to “underperform.”

Current investors “must either be prepared to recapitalize the business again once operations reach viable metrics,” such as achieving guidance on positive free cash flow in 2024, or hope that another carmaker will step in “and provide the scale Aston Martin is missing.”

Once touted as a rival to Ferrari, Aston has suffered a number of setbacks since its 2018 initial public offering. Having been rescued by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, the company has been struggling with a turnaround plan to raise output and lower debt. This month, the company said it will deliver fewer vehicles than expected this year due to persistent supply-chain problems.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.