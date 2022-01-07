(Bloomberg) -- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc said earnings will be about 15 million pounds ($20 million) lower than expected last quarter after the automaker delivered fewer of its Valkyrie luxury sportscars than anticipated.

The company shipped just 10 units of the 2.4 million-pound vehicle during the fourth quarter, lowering its adjusted Ebitda, it said Friday. Aston Martin still reached its goal of selling more than 6,000 cars last year thanks to robust demand for the DBX, its first sport-utility vehicle.

The launch of the Valkyrie has been plagued by electronics issues, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last month. Analysts have described the vehicle as pivotal to the company’s year-end earnings.

The Valkyrie program is now running “at rate” and the company expects “significant growth” from the model this year, Chief Executive Officer Tobias Moers said in a statement.

Aston Martin has spent the last 18 months restructuring after a rescue by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll. The 62-year-old fashion mogul has injected much-needed cash and forged closer ties with Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz to ensure the company survives tumultuous times for the auto industry.

The carmaker said it had a year-end cash balance of 420 million pounds, higher than previously anticipated. Aston Martin will announce full-year results on Feb. 24.

