(Bloomberg) -- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc plans to raise £653 million ($772 million) from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and existing shareholders in an effort to pare debt and free up cash for future product development.

The carmaker intends to issue 23.3 million new shares to the Saudi Public Investment Fund at a price of £3.35 a share, giving it a 17% stake, Aston Martin said in a filing. The company will also undertake a rights issue with the PIF, Chairman Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium and Mercedes-Benz AG investing a total of £335 million.

Aston Martin’s board also said it considered and rejected a £1.3 billion equity investment proposal from Investindustrial Group Holdings and Geely International Ltd. that it believes “markedly overestimated” the company’s new equity capital requirements, would have heavily diluted existing shareholders and been difficult to execute.

Once pitched as a peer to Ferrari NV, Aston Martin has struggled since it went public in London four years ago. The carmaker was forced in 2020 to seek a rescue by Stroll, the Canadian billionaire who’s injected cash and forged closer ties with Mercedes-Benz.

In May, the company named Ferrari veteran Amedeo Felisa its chief executive officer to replace Tobias Moers, whom Stroll hired away from Mercedes AMG.

