(Bloomberg) -- Aston Villa F.C.’s parent holding company agreed to sell a minority stake to the investment group Atairos, saying the added capital will allow the owner of the British football club to fund future investments.

Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed. After the deal is completed, V Sports will continue to own 100% of Villa and continue to operate the club, according to a statement Friday.

V Sports is owned by Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens. The company also holds a minority stake in Vitoria S.C., a Portuguese soccer club. Atairos, which is led by former Comcast Corp. executive Michael Angelakis, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Comcast has $5.1 billion invested in Atairos, according to a recent filing.

“We are strong believers in the long-term global growth potential of the Premier League and Aston Villa’s men’s and women’s teams,” Angelakis said in the statement. “We are excited to bring our expertise in supporting businesses in the leisure, sports and live entertainment industries to elevate the club to even greater heights.”

The transaction is subject to Premier League approval, along with the relevant regulatory clearance and consents. The team is based in the Aston area of Birmingham.

“This exciting partnership enhances the club’s financial footing and strengthens its ability to compete in England and in Europe,” Sawiris and Edens said. “V Sports is fully committed to further investment in Aston Villa F.C. and its men’s and women’s teams and looks forward to its continued growth and success.”

