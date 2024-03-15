(Bloomberg) -- The UK government’s flagship “levelling up” pledge to revitalize disadvantaged regions has been beset by “astonishing delays” that have seen just 10% of the promised funding spent, a parliamentary committee has found.

The vow to narrow the gulf between Britain’s poorer regions and its capital was the cornerstone of the Conservative Party’s manifesto at the 2019 election, and was seen as instrumental in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson victory at that vote.

Yet five years on, the government is unable to provide compelling evidence of what has been achieved, lawmakers on the public accounts committee said.

Their report cited data for September 2023 which showed that of the £10.47 billion ($13.35 billion) of levelling up funding due to local authorities by 2025/26, just £3.7 billion had been received and only £1.24 billion spent.

Some 80% of projects funded under the first round of the levelling up fund will miss their completion deadline this month, the report concluded.

“The levels of delay that our report finds in one of government’s flagship policy platforms is absolutely astonishing,” said Meg Hillier, the chair of the committee. “The vast majority of Levelling Up projects that were successful in early rounds of funding are now being delivered late, with further delays likely baked in.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.