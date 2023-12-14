(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc, GSK Plc, AbbVie Inc. and other drugmakers are making “sham” claims to drug patents that drive up prices by preventing competition, US Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a series of letters to companies.

Letters from Democrats Warren, of Massachusetts, and Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal urged the drugmakers to abandon “improperly or inaccurately” listed patents. Treatments mentioned in the letters include AbbVie’s Restasis eye drops, AstraZeneca’s Symbicort asthma treatment and GSK’s Advair and Flovent inhalers.

The letters follow similar requests from the Federal Trade Commission, which challenged how more than 100 patents were listed in the Food and Drug Administration’s Orange Book of patented drugs. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden’s administration said it has the authority to seize certain drug patents and license them to other manufactures to lower drug prices.

“These are deeply troubling allegations,” Warren and Jayapal said in the letters. The FTC’s challenges indicate the companies have “been abusing the patent system to profit at patients’ and taxpayers’ expense by charging exorbitant prices for medication.”

GSK doesn’t list patents to prevent legitimate and lawful competition, and is reviewing communications from the FDA, a spokesperson said in an email. AstraZeneca intends to work with the FDA and FTC on responding to the listings identified for Symbicort, for which is there is a generic version on the US market, a company spokesperson said. AbbVie didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Biden has been cracking down on escalating drug costs in the US, last year signing the Inflation Reduction Act that allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices on behalf of 65 million seniors. On Thursday, the White House said that as part of that legislation, drug companies that raised the prices of 48 prescription medications could be forced to pay rebates to Medicare in early 2024.

