(Bloomberg) -- Hurdles in bringing drugs to market in the UK is putting pharmaceutical companies off investing, said the chief executive officer of AstraZeneca Plc, the country’s biggest drugmaker.

Pascal Soriot said the difficulties risk pharma companies, particularly those from abroad, choosing to invest in other countries instead, such as the US or China.

“A lot of companies are actually put off a little bit by the fact that access is difficult in the UK,” Soriot told reporters Thursday following Astra’s fourth-quarter results. “If you are a pharma company, you want to invest in a country where your medicines are going to be used. If access and reimbursement is challenging then you are less likely to invest.”

Last year, Soriot was highly critical of the UK’s attractiveness to life sciences companies, complaining about the ability to do clinical trials and negotiations over the country’s drug pricing.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Soriot said that “the environment today is much better than it was for our sector, at least than it was at the beginning of 2023.”

Many of the issues raised then have been addressed, he said, including the government making it easier to carry out clinical trials. The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has also implemented tax benefits to encourage companies to invest, which Soriot praised.

“There’s more to do to increase investment in innovation in the UK,” he told reporters. “But clearly we are moving in the right direction in a much better environment.”

Drug reimbursement

In England, the drug-cost regulator, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), assesses the cost effectiveness of a drug using a calculation that hasn’t changed in two decades.

“There has been 20 years of inflation and that number hasn’t changed,” Soriot said.

Astra’s breast cancer drug Enhertu got caught in the regulator’s crosshairs in 2023. NICE found that while the drug could help patients with advanced HER2-low breast cancer, it didn’t immediately give it the green light to be rolled out to these patients.

Britain’s pharma lobby group this month set out its demands for the next government, calling for the country to value the long-term benefits of medicines appropriately through changes to the economic modeling around the costs and benefits of a treatment.

For non-British companies looking at where to invest in manufacturing capacity and research and development, “you tend to go where access to innovation is the best and these days, it tends to be the US and more and more China,” Soriot said.

