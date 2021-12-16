(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 antibody therapy retained neutralizing activity against the omicron variant in lab testing in a sign the treatment should still provide protection against the mutation.

The long-acting drug combination, which has been authorized for use in the U.S. for the prevention of Covid-19 in high-risk people, produced the same neutralizing antibody levels found in someone who has been previously infected with the virus, the company said in a statement Thursday.

The preclinical data was generated by investigators from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration using pseudovirus testing of the omicron spike protein, which has more than 30 mutations. The omicron strain wasn’t in circulation at the time the trials were done for the treatment, called evusheld.

“By combining two potent antibodies with different and complementary activities against the virus, evusheld was designed to evade potential resistance with the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants,” Mene Pangalos, head of Astra’s biopharmaceuticals research, said in a statement.

