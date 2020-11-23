(Bloomberg) -- Results from a crucial study of AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine drew a harsh review from at least one sell-side analyst as Wall Street grappled with the future of a potentially less effective shot.

The results showed the vaccine stopped an average of 70% of patients from falling sick, however, the company’s formatting of the data that highlighted a 90% effectiveness drew a wary eye from SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges. The analyst said the company highlighted results from a “relatively small” group of patients in the trial, he wrote in a note. SVB Leerink holds an outperform rating on Astra with a $65 price target.

Ruud Dobber, head of Astra’s biopharmaceuticals business unit said SVB Leerink’s comments were harsh. “I think it’s far too early to speculate about how regulators will react,” he told Bloomberg TV in response to questions on the note.

Still, Astra shares fell as much as 3.3% in London trading to the lowest level in almost three weeks, while the company’s U.S-traded shares slid 2.5% to $53.92 in early trading. Despite the mixed reaction from analysts, U.S. stocks rose amid signs of progress toward a Covid-19 vaccine with the S&P 500 rising 0.7%.

The combination of lower effectiveness, a troubled trial design and the occurrence of severe safety events make Porges believe the product has no future in the U.S. The analyst also said Astra and Oxford officials would be “roundly criticized” for their lacking safety disclosure that was “hardly reassuring.”

Porges wasn’t alone on Wall Street in questioning the results from Astra and Oxford. Jefferies analyst Michael Yee called the data “mixed” and highlighted that results from competitors including Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE as well as Moderna Inc. looked more robust.

While the Astra and Oxford program had positive effectiveness, Yee questioned which countries would prefer to use the vaccine that has notably lower efficacy. “Having any cases of Covid implies big risk, so why not use the best (vaccines), and which populations of citizens would be OK knowing they are getting one that has notably lower efficacy?” Yee asked.

Some drug developers that are racing to bring a shot to the market that can help end the pandemic rallied after Astra and Oxford’s results. BioNTech and Moderna each gained 2.8% while Novavax Inc. climbed 2.7%.

