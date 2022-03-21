(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

AstraZeneca Plc: The pharmaceutical company said its Evusheld Covid treatment retains neutralizing activity against the “emerging and highly transmissible” omicron BA.2 sub-variant.

New preclinical data from the Washington University School of Medicine also showed that Evusheld retained activity against omicron BA.1 and BA.1.1

Plus500 Ltd.: The trading platform said it was entering Japan’s retail trading market through the acquisition of EZ Invest Securities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

EZ Invest’s offering includes contract-for-difference derivatives and over-the-counter foreign exchange

Photo-Me International Plc: The photo-booth operator reported total revenue and pretax profit for the year at the upper end of its expectations amid easing Covid-19 restrictions across its key markets.

The company also flagged that Asia was still severely impacted by restrictions and that it had no activities in Russia or Ukraine

Outside The City

Boris Johnson is turning to nuclear and wind energy in an attempt to boost Britain’s domestic energy security. The prime minister will meet leaders from the nuclear industry on Monday and they will discuss how to speed the progress of new projects. Johnson is also due to speak with CEOs from the wind sector in the coming days, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

In Case You Missed It

U.S. investor John Textor is keen to increase his 40% stake in south London’s Crystal Palace Football Club, Bloomberg reported Sunday. Textor could buy shares from Crystal Palace co-owner Josh Harris if the latter is successful with a bid for rival Premier League club Chelsea FC, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, India-born businessman Vivek Ranadive joined a consortium led by Josh Harris and Martin Broughton that’s bidding for Chelsea, while Centricus Asset Management partnered with Cheyne Capital’s Jonathan Lourie and Talis Capital’s Bob Finch to add to the list of rival offers for one of European sport’s prized assets.

Looking Ahead

Trustpilot Group Plc is set to report full-year earnings on Tuesday. The Danish consumer-review site’s shares are down 38% since its 2021 London trading debut. On Wednesday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is due to give his spring statement amid pressure from his own MPs to announce new support to help Britons through a growing cost-of-living crisis.

