(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc abandoned the development of a medicine in advanced tests called brazikumab for inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis.

The decision comes after a review of the drug’s development timeline and the competitive landscape, Astra said in a statement Thursday.

The medicine, a monoclonal antibody that blocked an immune signal, preventing intestinal inflammation, was expected to reach the market around 2025. Astra bought back full rights to it from Allergan, now owned by Abbvie Inc., in 2020.

“The timeline was impacted by delays that could not be mitigated following global events,” Astra said. “No safety concerns were identified for patients.”

