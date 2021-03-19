(Bloomberg) -- The European Medicines Agency’s assertion that AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine is safe and effective fell flat in Scandinavia, where countries are keeping the company on hold until local authorities complete their own reviews.

Sweden, Denmark and Norway put out statements shortly after the EMA’s reassurances were made public late on Thursday. All three said they expect to make a decision next week, pending the outcome of national reviews of Astra’s vaccine.

Scandinavia’s holdout status comes as European authorities struggle to get the bloc’s vaccination program back on track. That’s after Astra became something of a lightning rod in Europe, finding itself at the center of both supply and demand disputes.

But Astra now has the word of Europe’s medicines regulator that there’s no reason to stop using its vaccine. Germany, France and Italy said on Thursday they’ll immediately resume administering the company’s shot, taking the lead after much of the European Union had suspended Astra amid reports of blood clots.

In Scandinavia, however, reports of severe blood clots, some of which even led to fatalities, have local health authorities erring on the side of caution.

Johan Carlson, the head of Sweden’s Public Health Authority, said on Thursday the country needs time to “look into the EMA decision.”

In Denmark, one of the first places to suspend its Astra program, authorities say they still need to examine the risks.

In Norway, where two people died after receiving their Astra shot, authorities said the EMA’s conclusions would be woven into the country’s own efforts to evaluate the safety of the vaccine.

“Vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine will remain on hold until we have a more complete picture of the situation,” Camilla Stoltenberg, director general of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, said.

In the wider Nordic region, Finland has followed the guidance of the World Health Organization throughout, and never shelved Astra from its vaccination program. The country’s top health authority said late on Thursday it would weave the latest EMA recommendations into its own immunization strategy.

