(Bloomberg) -- Astra Space Inc. said its first commercial satellite launch was unsuccessful after an undisclosed problem, sending shares tumbling as the startup suffered its second major setback this week.

“We experienced an issue during today’s flight that resulted in the payloads not being delivered to orbit,” the company said Thursday on Twitter. “More information will be provided after we complete a data review.”

The company was attempting to carry a batch of four small satellites into space for customers including NASA. Minutes into the launch, Astra stopped providing information on the flight status on a webcast, suggesting a possible issue. The company apologized to its customers and said an anomaly prevented deployment of the satellites.

Astra shares plunged Thursday afternoon in New York before trading was paused due to volatility. The stock was down 32% as of 3:41 p.m.

The launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida came three days after the company’s Rocket 3.3 aborted its launch at the last second due to a “minor telemetry issue.”

