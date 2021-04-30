AstraZeneca Plc confirmed it plans to apply for U.S. emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the first half of 2021 after it missed an original target this month that raised questions over whether the company would pursue the clearance at all.

The drugmaker, which has pledged not to profit from its COVID shot during the pandemic, said the product it developed with the University of Oxford recorded sales of US$275 million in the first quarter, a fraction of its US$7.3 billion in revenue. Astra’s results exceeded analyst estimates as the company benefited from strong growth in its cancer drugs portfolio.

Astra’s peers meanwhile stand to make billions in revenues from their COVID shots. Pfizer Inc. has forecast US$15 billion in sales this year from its vaccine, while Moderna Inc. expects to make about US$18 billion.

A year after Astra and Oxford announced their partnership, the pharma company said it has provided more than 300 million doses of the vaccine to 165 countries. But it has yet to gain approval in the U.S. Backing from the Food and Drug Administration could help with the perception of the vaccine in light of reports of blood clots seen as a very rare side effect.

The planned request for U.S. approval comes after a fraught time for Astra in the country. Astra had said it would apply for an emergency use authorization by mid-April. U.S. citizens may not see the shot in clinics in the near term though after the White House announced this month it would share its entire supply of the vaccine with other countries. The decision would make as many as 60 million vaccine doses available for export in the coming months.

The delay is partly due to disparate data from various trials and real-world use of the shot, and raises the possibility it could miss the window to qualify for an EUA given the pace of the U.S. rollout.

“The assumption is we will be filing for the EUA,” Mene Pangalos, head of biopharmaceuticals research at Astra, said on a call with reporters Friday, adding that the company was working with U.S. government agencies on the filing. The company will pursue the usual non-emergency approvals path if necessary, he said.

Astra’s vaccine accounts for 90 per cent of India’s vaccines and 98 per cent of all Covax supplies -- the World Health Organization-backed program to deploy shots all over the world, said Pascal Soriot, Astra’s chief executive officer.

Astra shares climbed as much as 4.4 per cent in London trading.

The company had to row back its initial U.S. trial results after an independent monitoring panel raised concerns the data was ‘outdated’. Astra followed up with a more in-depth analysis of the more than 32,000-person trial two days later that moved the efficacy from 79 to 76 per cent. The shot showed 100 per cent efficacy against severe disease and hospitalization in both reviews, and was 85 per cent effective in people aged over 65.

Astra also plans to report data and apply for regulatory approval for its COVID-19 antibody drug, which is being tested to both prevent and treat the disease.

The company confirmed its plans were on-track to complete its US$39 billion takeover of rare-disease specialist Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the third quarter. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission gave the go-ahead for the deal this month.