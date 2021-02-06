(Bloomberg) --

AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine does not appear to offer protection against mild and moderate disease caused by the variant first identified in South Africa, the Financial Times reported, citing a study due to be published on Monday.

While none of the participants in the study died or was hospitalized, “a two-dose regimen of [the vaccine] did not show protection against mild-moderate Covid-19” due to the South African variant, the newspaper cited the study as saying. The study said efficacy against severe Covid-19 cases, hospitalization and deaths was not yet determined.

The study, with a relative small sample size of more than 2,000 individuals, has not yet been peer-reviewed, the newspaper said. Patients in the randomized, double-blind study had a median age of 31.

The variant first identified in South Africa is emerging as a key threat to the world’s prospects for ending the pandemic as countries roll out initial vaccine doses. Although vaccine makers said their shots appear to maintain effectiveness against the U.K. variants, pharma companies are racing to develop booster shots against new variants as the virus evolves.

AstraZeneca declined to comment to the Financial Times and referred questions to its co-developer Oxford. Oxford declined to comment on the results of the study to the newspaper, adding it’s working with partners, including in South Africa, to evaluate the effects of new variants.

Earlier this week, Astra’s executive vice president for biopharmaceutical research scaled back expectations for how the vaccine would work against the variant.

“We’re not going to be surprised to see reduced efficacy,” Mene Pangalos said. “It’s to be expected that there will be reduced activity.”

