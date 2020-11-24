(Bloomberg) -- The dose of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid vaccine that showed the highest level of effectiveness was tested in a younger population than a bigger dose that showed less efficacy, according to the head of the U.S. Operation Warp Speed program.

The vaccine being developed with Oxford University was 90% effective when a half-dose was given before a full-dose booster, the partners said on Monday. However, that regime was administered to participants in a group whose age was capped at 55, Warp Speed’s Moncef Slaoui said Tuesday in a phone call with reporters.

Researchers have been puzzling about the AstraZeneca report since it was released, wondering why a smaller dose of the vaccine might have appeared to be more effective. Most of the people in the trial received two full doses or a placebo. The regimen of two full doses regimen was 62% effective. That group included people who were older than 55, Slaoui said.

AstraZeneca reiterated that the data will be published in a peer-reviewed journal in due course.

There was no age breakdown given for the two groups from AstraZeneca when the company reported its results on Monday. The initial half-dose was used in some people because of an error in the quantity of vaccine put into some vials, Slaoui said.

“There are a number of variables that we need to understand, and what has been the role of each one of them in achieving the difference in efficacy,” Slaoui said.

