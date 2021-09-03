(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc and the European Union ended months of bitter legal wrangling over vaccine supplies with a deal to provide an extra 200 million doses to the bloc.

“This will bring the total number of doses delivered to 300 million doses as agreed under the contract,” the EU’s executive said in a statement on Friday.

The deal sees both end a legal dispute that led to arguments of bad faith play out in a Brussels courtroom earlier this year. The EU had accused AstraZeneca of failing to provide sufficient vaccine doses as European inoculation campaigns fell behind the U.S. and the U.K. earlier this year.

