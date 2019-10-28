(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc said a novel combination of treatments for lung cancer delayed progression of the deadly disease.

Results from the trial of Imfinzi, an approved cancer drug, in various combinations with chemotherapy and tremelimumab showed a statistically significant and meaningful improvement in a measure of cancer progression, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

AstraZeneca has been testing Imfinzi and the combination with tremelimumab in a variety of cancers and in 2017, its failure in a different lung cancer trial sent the shares spiraling downwards. The company still has a number of trials of the combination running in other cancer treatment settings.

The new trial, called Poseidon, tested the drugs in non-small cell lung cancer patients.

The shares rose as 3.2% in London.

