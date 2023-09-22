(Bloomberg) -- A drug from AstraZeneca Plc and Daiichi Sankyo Co. showed favorable results in a trial for a common type of breast cancer, in a sign it could become a top seller for the British pharmaceutical company.

The drug — known as datopotamab deruxtecan, or Dato-DXd — showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival compared with chemotherapy in patients with inoperable or HER2 cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy or at least one systemic therapy.

The study will continue in order to confirm whether the drug can help patients live longer than those who get chemotherapy. Astra said it had observed a trend toward improvement. No new safety issues with the drug were identified.

Astra stock rose more than 1% in early trading in London.

The same drug is also being tested for lung cancer. In July, AstraZeneca faced questions about the way it communicated an update on the lung cancer study, which sent its stock tumbling.

Dato-DXd ferries a powerful therapy directly to tainted cells to kill the cancer, while sparing their healthy counterparts. Astra and Daiichi previously developed a cancer treatment that works similarly and became the star of the class of drugs called antibody drug conjugates. The medicine Enhertu extends the lives of breast cancer patients with few treatment options and is on track to generate more than $10 billion annually.

Astra agreed to pay as much as $6 billion for the right to develop both cancer therapies with Daiichi as part of a broader bet to revive growth a decade ago by building a pipeline of oncology drugs. Dato-DXd could garner as much as $18 billion in annual sales, while Enhertu may generate $12.5 billion, Jefferies analysts have estimated.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

It will come as a relief to some that AstraZeneca’s Dato-DXd has shown a statistically significant and clinically meaningful increase in progression-free survival in the Tropion-Breast01 study — even if overall survival data remain immature — especially given the product’s multibillion-dollar sales expectations. That follows confusion over the outcome of the Tropion-Lung01 trial earlier this year, when the phrase “clinically meaningful” wasn’t used. The lack of data nevertheless makes any analysis vs. Gilead’s Trodelvy and its Tropics-02 data impossible, with the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (5-9 December) a potential conduit for data presentation.

— John Murphy, BI pharma analyst

AstraZeneca Breast-Cancer Data a Welcome Relief, for Now: React

The positive topline data is a significant development for patients whose breast cancer has become insensitive to endocrine therapy and who currently face poor outcomes, said Susan Galbraith, who leads oncology research and development at AstraZeneca.

