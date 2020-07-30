(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s earnings rose above expectations in the second quarter as demand for its new treatments for cancer and diabetes persisted through the pandemic.

Quarterly earnings excluding some items were 96 cents a share, according to a statement Thursday, beating analysts’ average estimate. Astra posted sales of $6.28 billion meeting the average forecast.

A cancer powerhouse, Astra saw sales of key drugs -- Tagrisso, Imfinzi, and Lynparza for cancer, and Farxiga for diabetes -- beat expectations for the quarter. Symbicort, an older drug that’s one of Astra’s biggest sellers, also exceeded estimates.

Investors will want to hear about Astra’s second deal with Daiichi Sankyo Co. to co-develop a cancer drug, this one for tumors of the lung and breast. The pact worth as much as $6 billion involves a therapy that’s similar to Enhertu, another product partnered with Daiichi that gained U.S. approval in December. Shareholders will also be listening for news about the experimental Covid-19 vaccine under development with Oxford.

Astra cited growth in every region, including China. The Asian superpower accounts for about one-fifth of the drugmaker’s sales.

The shares rose 13% this year through Wednesday, while the Bloomberg Europe 500 Pharmaceuticals Index lost 2.7% over the same period.

