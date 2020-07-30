Jul 30, 2020
AstraZeneca Earnings Beat Estimates
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s earnings rose above expectations in the second quarter as demand for its new treatments for cancer and diabetes persisted through the pandemic.
- Quarterly earnings excluding some items were 96 cents a share, according to a statement Thursday, beating analysts’ average estimate. Astra posted sales of $6.28 billion meeting the average forecast.
Key Insights:
- A cancer powerhouse, Astra saw sales of key drugs -- Tagrisso, Imfinzi, and Lynparza for cancer, and Farxiga for diabetes -- beat expectations for the quarter. Symbicort, an older drug that’s one of Astra’s biggest sellers, also exceeded estimates.
- Investors will want to hear about Astra’s second deal with Daiichi Sankyo Co. to co-develop a cancer drug, this one for tumors of the lung and breast. The pact worth as much as $6 billion involves a therapy that’s similar to Enhertu, another product partnered with Daiichi that gained U.S. approval in December. Shareholders will also be listening for news about the experimental Covid-19 vaccine under development with Oxford.
- Astra cited growth in every region, including China. The Asian superpower accounts for about one-fifth of the drugmaker’s sales.
Market Performance
- The shares rose 13% this year through Wednesday, while the Bloomberg Europe 500 Pharmaceuticals Index lost 2.7% over the same period.
Get More
- Read more details.
- View the statement.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.