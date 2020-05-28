(Bloomberg) --

AstraZeneca Plc has joined forces with Oxford Biomedica Plc to help produce one of the world’s fastest-moving potential vaccines against Covid-19.

Oxford Biomedica will produce multiple batches of the vaccine this year and give AstraZeneca access to its Oxbox manufacturing center, according to a statement Thursday. The cell and gene therapy company last month entered a consortium focused on large-scale manufacture of the potential vaccine.

AstraZeneca has been working with the University of Oxford on the inoculation, considered a front-runner in the global race to find an immunization against the coronavirus. The U.S. pledged as much as $1.2 billion to Astra last week to help make the shot, set to enter advanced trials in June. Astra has said it plans to begin making as many as 30 million doses available in the U.K. by September.

Oxford Biomedica rose as much as 11% in London, and are up 20% this year.

More than 100 coronavirus vaccines are being worked on worldwide as countries start to reopen economies after a prolonged period of lockdown. More than 5.7 million people have contracted the virus globally and about 356,000 have died.

