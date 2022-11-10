(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc raised its profit guidance for this year, saying drugs like Farxiga for diabetes and Tagrisso for cancer are fueling demand.

Core earnings per share excluding some items could grow by a percentage in the low thirties, up from the high twenties, despite contrary currency effects, the UK drugmaker said in a statement Thursday. Profit and sales beat analysts’ estimates in the latest quarter.

Astra is reaping the benefits of a decade-long investment to bolster its drug pipeline -- an effort that could arm the company with a new generation of blockbusters as it seeks to lead in treatment areas such as cancer and rare diseases.

Astra Looks to More Than Double New Cancer Drugs by 2030

“We’re really trying to invest to drive growth beyond 2025,” Chief Financial Officer Aradhana Sarin said in a Bloomberg TV interview. Last quarter, the drugmaker saw “strong demand across all our medicines.”

Profit surged to $1.67 per share in the third quarter, beating the $1.52 analysts had estimated. The company left its sales guidance unchanged. The stock rose 1.6% in London trading.

The company benefited from sales of cancer drugs as diagnoses progressively return to pre-pandemic levels. The rare disease medicine Ultomiris also fueled gains and its diabetes treatment Farxiga achieved a third quarter of blockbuster sales.

Astra cautioned that it faces “geopolitical and supply-chain uncertainties” that could still affect its performance.

--With assistance from Anna Edwards.

(Updates with CFO comment in fourth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.