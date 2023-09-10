(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s Tagrisso delayed the worsening of advanced lung cancer longer when combined with chemotherapy, according to a study that may help solidify its place in treatment of the disease.

Taking the combination delayed the progression of advanced, non-small cell lung tumors nine months longer than Tagrisso alone, researchers said Monday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Singapore. Combining the treatments cut patients’ risk of death or disease progression by 38% compared with Tagrisso alone, the researchers said.

Lung cancer is the world’s most common and deadly form of the disease, accounting for about one in five cancer deaths, according to the World Health Organization. In 2020, about 2.2 million people were newly diagnosed with lung cancer, with the majority having the non-small cell variety.

The favorable results will establish a new benchmark for delaying the progression of the disease, said Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of oncology research and development at AstraZeneca. Tagrisso is the UK drugmaker’s bestseller, accounting for more than a 10th of 2022 revenue at $5.4 billion.

The success of the trial could strengthen its place in the market and provide a further shield against rival Johnson & Johnson’s Rybrevant, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Sam Fazeli and Javier Manso Polo said in a note before the presentation. The drug is expected to reach $7.8 billion in sales in 2030, they said.

Median survival before the cancer progressed was 25.5 months for the combination therapy by investigator assessment and 29.4 months from blinded independent central review, according to the study. That compares with 16.7 months and 19.9 months respectively for those who took Tagrisso alone.

The trial called Flaura2 involved 557 patients in more than 20 countries with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with a mutation in a growth-related gene called EGFR. Patients received 80 milligrams of Tagrisso once a day in combination with chemotherapy as their first line of treatment.

