(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc will open labs for its Covid-19 products at a new U.K. research and development site this year as the drugmaker faces questions about the future of its vaccine in its home country.

The labs, which will be based at the R&D hub in Cambridge, England opened Tuesday, will house a unit for vaccines and will also focus on the company’s antibody cocktail, which is expected to receive U.S. and U.K. authorization in the coming months.

The U.K. ordered 100 million doses of Astra’s vaccine last year, but ultimately limited its use to people over 40 after a very rare blood clotting side effect emerged. Britain is only relying on vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. for its booster program, leaving Astra on the sidelines.

Astra Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said in an interview with the BBC earlier on Tuesday that its vaccine could be the reason the U.K. is faring better with Covid hospitalizations than Europe. Still, he acknowledged more data is needed. While the U.K. gave it to the elderly, many European nations limited the use of the shot initially to younger people over questions related to its efficacy.

“More time is needed to develop more insights into the durability of all of these vaccines,” Soriot said in an interview with Bloomberg TV when asked about his comments. “We can formulate hypotheses but essentially only clinical data will give us the answer.”

Other Factors

Other commentators have pointed to other factors, such as German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who called Covid a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Until the recent surge, the U.K. had more cases and deaths than in most of western Europe this autumn.

Mene Pangalos, Astra’s head of biomedical research, said in a Bloomberg interview he didn’t know if the U.K. was going to renew its contract for the vaccine with the company.

Still, the Astra shot, created with the University of Oxford, is playing a key role in low- and- middle-income countries due to the fact it’s easy to transport and store and the company has provided it at cost during the pandemic.

The drugmaker has said it will shift to selling its shot on a for-profit model post-pandemic. Pangalos said Astra is starting to attract new orders from countries around the world.

The new labs have been in the works for about eight years. The 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion) R&D facility is one of three key global research hubs leading its $7 billion-plus annual R&D investment. The other two are in Sweden and the U.S.

