(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 antibody cocktail was more than 80% successful at both preventing symptomatic disease and stopping the virus from worsening, adding to the already strong results from its trials.

The monoclonal antibody combination reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid-19 by 83%, according to an analysis of one of its trials after six months follow-up, the company said Thursday. Six-month data from another trial assessing outpatient participants with mild-to-moderate Covid-19 found the cocktail reduced the risk of severe disease or death by 88%.

Both trials -- known as Provent and Tackle -- produced positive outcomes earlier this year. An initial readout in August found the cocktail prevented symptomatic disease by 77%, while the drug was shown to halve the risk of mild-to-moderate disease worsening in results published in October.

The results were a relief for the British drugmaker after a shaky start when its first trial failed to prevent symptomatic disease in people explicitly exposed to the virus. The company applied for U.S. emergency authorization for the product in the prevention setting last month and has a contract to supply 700,000 doses to the nation if successful.

The U.K. has started an expedited review of the drug, and the company plans to file for authorization in the European Union shortly, Astra executives said last month.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.