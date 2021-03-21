Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
Trending
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:08
Rogers-Shaw deal puts feds in a corner on dream of a fourth wireless competitor
-
4:12
Cathie Wood's Ark has a new price target for Tesla: US$3,000
-
9:57
Banks have the tools to deflate a housing bubble
-
5:46
Facebook building a version of Instagram for kids under 13
-
Porsche CEO says exploring IPO could be 'interesting' option
-
7:06
Rogers-Shaw deal could be 'win-win' for Feds: former Telus CFO
-
-
Mar 19
'I stubbornly didn't die': Canadian tech investor John Ruffolo's recovery from near-fatal accident14:27
'I stubbornly didn't die': Canadian tech investor John Ruffolo's recovery from near-fatal accident
Six months ago, doctors were fearing for John Ruffolo’s life after the famed Canadian tech investor was struck in a devastating cycling accident that nearly killed him.
-
Mar 183:03
Tech rises as Treasury yields retreat from peak
Stocks rose and Treasury yields retreated from the highest levels of the day as investors weighed the risk of inflation with economic growth accelerating.
-
SPONSORED CONTENT
Mar 187:58
MoneyTalk: Outlook for U.S. interest rates
To no one's surprise, the U.S. Federal Reserve held rates steady, and policy remains accommodative. However, more Fed governors saw interest rate hikes sooner than later.
Presented by:
-
Mar 193:44
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Canadian pot sales tumble 5.6% in January amid COVID lockdowns
Canada's pot sector sold $282.8 million of cannabis products in January, a 5.6 per cent decline from the December high of $298.4 million, StatsCan said Friday. Sales were down by about 2.5 per cent on a per-day basis, the data showed. Overall retail sales in Canada were down 1.1 per cent in January.
-
Mar 18
Canada's hot housing market a trade-off to stave off a 'bad recession': Poloz11:42
Canada's hot housing market a trade-off to stave off a 'bad recession': Poloz
Former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz thinks the heat in the domestic housing market is an acceptable trade-off to take after the Canadian central bank and its global counterparts slashed interest rates in a bid to stave off the worst of the potential pandemic-induced carnage.
-
Mar 19
The Week Ahead: Ontario and Quebec budgets; Powell holds pandemic response hearing
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
-
Mar 197:01
Infrastructure bank launches Indigenous development initiative
The Canada Infrastructure Bank is launching a program to offer low-interest and long-term financing for Indigenous infrastructure projects.
-
Mar 197:06
Competition Bureau getting 'unprecedented' feedback on Rogers, Shaw deal
The Competition Bureau Canada says it has already received an unprecedented amount of online interest related to Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc.
-
Mar 18
Rogers-Shaw deal could be 'win-win' for Feds: former Telus CFO7:06
Rogers-Shaw deal could be 'win-win' for Feds: former Telus CFO
The blockbuster telecom deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. could take break down some barriers in expanding Canada’s broadband coverage, according to a former industry executive.
-
Dec 23, 2019
-
-
-
Mar 18
Canadian new-home prices rising at fastest pace in three decades7:39
Canadian new-home prices rising at fastest pace in three decades
Newly built Canadian homes are rising faster in price than at any time in more than three decades.
-
Mar 19
France to use AstraZeneca vaccine for those aged 55 and over
France is resuming its AstraZeneca Plc vaccination campaign for people aged 55 and over.
-
Mar 129:57
Home Economics: Canadian housing market heats up
Canadian housing prices continue to heat up, with Statistics Canada finding that the cost of an average home sold in the country rose at the fastest one-month clip since 1989.
-
Mar 17
Biden's Keystone pipeline cutoff draws suit by Texas, red states4:00
Biden's Keystone pipeline cutoff draws suit by Texas, red states
Texas and other red states sued the Biden administration for rescinding permission to build the US$8 billion Keystone XL pipeline after the Trump administration supported it.
-
Mar 198:21
Ontario residents 75+ can book vaccine appointment starting Monday
Ontarians aged 75 and older can start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the province's booking portal on Monday.
-
Mar 194:29
Quebec taps employers to speed vaccinations after a slow start
Quebec is enlisting companies to help ramp up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign beginning in May, when all people under 60 are expected to become eligible for a jab.
-
Mar 18
BOE passes on opportunity to confront a surge in bond yields
BOE passes on opportunity to confront a surge in bond yields
The Bank of England maintained the pace of its stimulus on the U.K. economy, reiterating that it doesn’t intend to tighten monetary policy until there’s clear evidence of a recovery.
-
Mar 192:58
Imperial Oil urges shareholders to reject 'premature' net-zero 2050 carbon motion
Imperial Oil Ltd.. is recommending investors attending its annual meeting in May vote against a shareholder resolution that it adopt a corporate wide target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
-
Mar 184:10
EU seeks to reset vaccine drive after reversing AstraZeneca ban
The European Union has a chance to put Covid-19 vaccinations back on track Friday after a chaotic week of vaccine suspensions, health scares and export-ban threats that lost the EU precious time.
-
Mar 16
'It takes time': Carney preaches patience on energy transition4:20
'It takes time': Carney preaches patience on energy transition
Former Bank of Canada and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney doesn’t think Canada should turn its back on fossil fuels just yet.
-
Opinion
-
Mar 15
Housing boom that never ends has wiped out all the short-sellers5:33
Housing boom that never ends has wiped out all the short-sellers
Real estate dominates Canada’s economy to an alarming degree
-
Mar 194:43
Fiery start to U.S.-China talks shows acrimony is here to stay
The first face-to-face meeting between the U.S. and China since President Joe Biden took office was bound to be confrontational. The question now is whether the two sides can find a way cooperate after unloading so many grievances in public.
-
Mar 197:06
Rogers, governments to split cost of boosting wireless service in Eastern Ontario
Rogers Communications Inc. has entered into a public-private partnership to build more than 300 new towers to improve wireless service in underserved parts of Eastern Ontario.
-
Mar 19
Fed to end COVID-19 capital break it granted Wall Street banks
The Federal Reserve will let a significant capital break for big banks expire at month’s end, denying frenzied requests from Wall Street.
-
Mar 19
New Look Vision sold to group including CDPQ and FFL Partners
An investor group including the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec has signed an agreement to buy New Look Vision Group Inc. in a deal that values the company at about $800 million.
-
Mar 1911:42
The Daily Chase: Poloz accepts housing heat; Chevron strikes out on Kitimat LNG
Whose side are you on when it comes to the debate raging over Canada’s hottest housing markets?