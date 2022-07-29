(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc raised its outlook for 2022 after second-quarter revenue and earnings per share exceeded analysts’ expectations, fueled by growth in all disease areas including Covid-19 medicines.

Sales increased 48% to $22.1 billion in the first half, beating the average analyst forecast in a survey, the UK drugmaker said Friday in a statement.

The company said earnings per share reached $1.72, beating an estimate of $1.58.

