AstraZeneca Raises 2022 Outlook as Covid Treatments Drive Profit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc raised its outlook for 2022 after second-quarter revenue and earnings per share exceeded analysts’ expectations, fueled by growth in all disease areas including Covid-19 medicines.
Sales increased 48% to $22.1 billion in the first half, beating the average analyst forecast in a survey, the UK drugmaker said Friday in a statement.
The company said earnings per share reached $1.72, beating an estimate of $1.58.
