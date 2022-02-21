(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc reported data from a late-stage clinical trial that showed its Enhertu drug helps patients with certain types of breast cancer live longer.

Enhertu boosted survival rates in patients with HER2-low unresectable and metastatic breast cancer, the U.K. drugmaker said Monday.

Enhertu is the latest generation in a family of treatments that attack tumors bearing the cancer-linked protein called HER2. In 2019, AstraZeneca decided to enter into a deal with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co. worth up to $6.9 billion on the drug. The company is evaluating its potential in treating gastric, lung, colorectal and other cancers.

In September, Astra released data showing that Enhertu had a significant edge over Roche Holding AG’s Kadcyla in keeping breast cancer patients alive without their tumors worsening.

