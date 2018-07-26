(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s newer products are finally giving the company a lift, helping profit beat estimates in the second quarter.

Three cancer drugs buoyed sales and made up for a slump in aging treatments such as Crestor for heart disease. Adjusted earnings were 69 cents a share, the Cambridge, England-based company said in a statement Thursday, compared with the 61 cents analysts had forecast.

Astra is trimming costs and pushing a series of new products including Calquence for lymphoma and Imfinzi for lung cancer that are intended to sustain earnings for years to come. Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot has also been selling off some rights to products, such as the schizophrenia treatment Seroquel, to bolster its bottom line and support new research.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.15 billion, in line with analysts’ estimates. The company said it expects an improved performance in the second half and product sales will probably rise by a low single-digit percentage this year at constant currencies, confirming an earlier forecast.

(Corrects revenue decline in fourth paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: John Lauerman in London at jlauerman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Marthe Fourcade

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.