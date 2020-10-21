(Bloomberg) -- A Brazilian volunteer participating in trials for AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine has died from complications from the coronavirus, local newspapers reported citing information from the country’s health regulator Anvisa.

Anvisa didn’t inform whether the participant had received an actual dose of the vaccine or a placebo, the newspapers said. The healh regulator didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.