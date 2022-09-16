(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has recommended the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s Evusheld for treating Covid-19, and given the nod to another drug co-developed with Sanofi for preventing respiratory infection from a common virus in young children.

Astra’s antibody cocktail Evusheld had already got the green light from authorities across the world to prevent Covid-19 for people with weakened immune systems. Now, it also has a positive recommendation from an expert panel under the European Medicines Agency for the drug to treat adults and adolescents at risk of progressing to severe Covid.

The drug got its first approval as a Covid treatment last month in Japan. The World Health Organization and other regulators in various countries have recommended against the use of similar antibody medicines developed by rivals including GSK Plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. amid evidence they may have lost protection against omicron variants.

Astra also said Friday that the EU regulatory panel had recommended the use of Beyfortus, an antibody Astra co-developed with Sanofi as a single-dose immunization for infants against the respiratory syncytial virus.

If fully approved, the RSV medicine will be the first of its kind and place the British drugmaker ahead of GSK and Pfizer Inc. in a market that’s expected to grow to $13.8 billion by the end of the decade.

(Updates with RSV recommendation in first, fourth paragraphs)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.