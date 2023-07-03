(Bloomberg) -- This morning’s drip feed of corporate news reflects the lull before the earnings season soon to descend. Among the few updates, management changes are ahead for online trading platform IG Group, whose CEO will be taking a short medical leave, while AstraZeneca unveiled “compelling evidence” on the potential of its lung cancer drug developed in partnership with Tokyo-based Daiichi Sankyo. Meanwhile, in Westminster, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing for a state visit from US President Joe Biden.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

John Wood Group Plc: The Scottish engineering firm has been awarded a two-year contract extension worth approximately $250 million by Brunei Shell Petroleum to continue rejuvenating BSP’s offshore energy asset portfolio.

The extension to February 2026 means Wood will deliver a range of services to BSP’s top 20 offshore installations, which account for around 80% of the company’s total oil and gas production

IG Group Holdings: The online trading company’s Chief Executive June Felix is taking a short period of medical leave from the business

She’ll be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Charlie Rozes, who will take over as acting CEO

AstraZeneca Plc: The pharmaceutical firm’s datopotamab deruxtecan, an antibody drug also known as Dato-DXd and developed in partnership with Daiichi Sankyo, helped patients with the most common form of lung cancer live longer without worsening compared with standard chemotherapy, data from a late-stage trial showed.

Results demonstrated statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival versus standard chemotherapy in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic disease

Barclays Plc: The British lender is seeking to end its corporate banking relationship with Odey Asset Management after recent sexual assault allegations against the hedge fund’s founder Crispin Odey, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak faces a three-week political test that may have a lasting impact on his premiership. The UK Parliament goes on summer recess on July 20, the same day Sunak’s ruling Conservatives face elections in three parliamentary seats triggered by the resignation of Tory MPs. Good results would give the prime minister a major boost through the holiday and into a fall political season that will be critical to shifting predictions of a Tory loss in a national poll expected in 2024. But that would be against the recent trend.

A state visit by Joe Biden may help. The US president plans to hold talks with Sunak in the UK before heading to Vilnius, Lithuania and Finland. The July 9-13 tour comes amid rising tensions in Russia after a short-lived rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary group against President Vladimir Putin.

In Case You Missed It

Tesco Plc picked Gerry Murphy as its new chairman, weeks after John Allan stepped down amid links to a scandal at Britain’s premier business lobby group. Murphy, currently chair at both fashion company Burberry Group Plc and Tate & Lyle Plc, will join Tesco’s board and take the chairmanship on Sept. 1, the company said on Saturday.

Cambridge-based biotechnology firm Abcam Plc is attracting initial interest from US life sciences companies Danaher Corp. and Agilent Technologies Inc., people with knowledge of the matter said. Sometimes referred to as the “Amazon of antibodies,” Abcam has also separately approached companies including Germany’s Merck KGaA to gauge their interest. It plans to ask for first-round bids in the coming weeks.

Looking Ahead

J Sainsbury Plc unveils its first-quarter results tomorrow, with investors eagerly awaiting the retailer’s outlook for the year. In April, Britain’s second-largest supermarket forecast full-year adjusted profit before tax of £640 million to £700 million.

Also watch out for Dublin-based construction firm Cairn Homes Plc’s first-half trading update.

