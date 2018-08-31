(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s experimental treatment for lupus failed to meet the goal of a late-stage trial, a blow to the drugmaker’s efforts to develop a therapy for a relatively uncommon disease.

Patients with moderate to severe cases of the disease who got the drug, called anifrolumab, didn’t see a statistically significant reduction in disease activity compared with those who received a placebo in the yearlong study, Cambridge, England-based AstraZeneca said Friday in a statement.

Lupus is a hard-to-treat, sometimes life-threatening condition in which the immune system can attack the kidneys, brain and other organs. Current therapies, such as oral steroids, can have harsh side effects when used over the long term. Astra’s treatment is a monoclonal antibody intended to block the activity of immune-linked inflammation in lupus patients.

“The result of this trial is disappointing for patients and the lupus community,” said Sean Bohen, Astra’s executive vice president for global medicines development, in the statement.

A full evaluation of the data from the trial, called Tulip 1, will be conducted later this year, Astra said.

