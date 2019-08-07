(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s Lynparza medicine met the main goal of a prostate cancer study, opening a potential new use for a drug cleared for breast and ovarian cancers.

The medicine was successful in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, a difficult to treat form of the disease, according to a statement from U.K.-based Astra and Merck & Co., its partner in developing the drug. The men’s tumors also had a specific genetic mutation and had failed to respond to other treatments.

AstraZeneca shares rose as much as 1.2% in London early Wednesday.

Lynparza, a drug known as a PARP inhibitor, attacks tumors by hurting cells’ genetic ability to reproduce. The treatment, already used for breast cancer, has appeared promising in studies of other forms of the disease, including a specific form of pancreatic cancer.

“This trial is the only positive Phase III trial of any PARP inhibitor in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, where the need for new, effective therapies is high,” Jose Baselga, Astra’s executive vice president for oncology, said in the statement.

