(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc submitted its antibody cocktail for U.S. emergency approval to prevent Covid-19 infection.

The medicine was 77% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid in a clinical trial that included patients with high risk factors for severe infection.

“With this first global regulatory filing, we are one step closer to providing an additional option to help protect against Covid-19 alongside vaccines,” Mene Pangalos, Astra’s executive vice president for biopharmaceuticals research, said in a statement. “Vulnerable populations such as the immuno-compromised often aren’t able to mount a protective response following vaccination and continue to be at risk.”

Discussions regarding supply agreements for the medicine, called AZD7442, are ongoing with the U.S. government and others around the world.

The U.S. ordered as many as 700,000 doses for delivery in 2021, but that was partly contingent on the results of a trial that failed to show it worked in people explicitly exposed to Covid.

