(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc announced an agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co. to jointly develop a promising cancer treatment in a deal valued at as much as $6.9 billion, with the U.K. drugmaker funding the transaction partly through a share sale of up to $3.5 billion.

AstraZeneca will pay the Japanese drugmaker $1.35 billion upfront, with as much as $5.6 billion in additional payments for reaching sales milestones and other contingencies, the companies said Thursday. The companies will share development and commercialization costs, as well as global profits from trastuzumab deruxtecan, with Daiichi Sankyo maintaining exclusive rights in Japan.

Daiichi Sankyo shares surged 16 percent -- the stock’s daily limit -- to an all-time high in early Tokyo trading Friday.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that AstraZeneca was considering a share sale as it seeks to strengthen drug investments and its balance sheet. Pharmaceutical companies often team up with partners on expensive new drug investments to share both the risk and financial commitment.

AstraZeneca in February forecast expanded earnings for the year, highlighting a rosy outlook for a slew of new products as the U.K. drugmaker tries to become a cancer powerhouse. Since taking over as chief executive officer in 2012, Pascal Soriot has revitalized AstraZeneca’s pipeline to make the company a contender in oncology that can compete with the likes of Merck & Co. He’s built a war chest for research, setting the stage for a return to growth.

AstraZeneca said in a statement it plans to raise up to $3.5 billion through a placing of new ordinary shares in the company with both existing and new institutional investors. Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

Daiichi has been developing the drug candidate trastuzumab deruxtecan to treat cancers connected to the HER2 gene, which includes breast and gastric cancer. In 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the drug a breakthrough therapy designation, which is given in instances where there is no current treatment for the illness the drug aims to treat. Daiichi said it would speed up its application to the FDA to 2019, from its original intention to file next year.

“We believe that trastuzumab deruxtecan could become a transformative new medicine for the treatment of HER2 positive breast and gastric cancers," said Soriot in a statement.

