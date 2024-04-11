(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc shareholders backed a pay increase for Pascal Soriot, who is already the highest paid chief executive officer of a company in the UK’s FTSE 100 stock index.

About two-thirds of investors on Thursday voted in favor of a new compensation policy that could result in Soriot earning more than 10 times his base salary in bonuses. His maximum annual pay for this year would increase to almost £19 million ($23.8 million) from £16.8 million.

The drugmaker faced a lower level of shareholder opposition than in 2021, when almost 40% of investors refused to support the remuneration policy for Soriot, who has previously said his pay compares unfavorably with that of pharma CEOs in the US and elsewhere.

The Frenchman has revitalized Astra by investing heavily in cancer, which has paid off with a number of lucrative drugs. Astra’s stock has risen about 275% since he took the helm in 2012.

The new compensation package includes a rise in Soriot’s long-term incentive share plan to 850% of base pay, up from 650%. His annual bonus could also increase to a maximum of 300% of his base salary, compared with 250% previously.

A potential payout of more than 10 times of base pay has never been granted to the boss of a listed company in the UK, according to shareholder proxy service Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.. ISS, along with Glass Lewis, had recommended investors vote against the policy.

The “scale of the increase” was the main concern, as it significantly deviated from other large FTSE companies, ISS said in its report. Similarly, Glass Lewis said it remained “unconvinced that increases of this scale are justified at this time.”

However Rajiv Jain, chief investment officer of GQG Partners, one of the drugmaker’s top 20 shareholders, said earlier this week that Soriot is “massively underpaid.” In an interview with the Financial Times, Jain pointed to Astra’s “impressive turnaround” under Soriot.

Astra has justified Soriot’s remuneration by comparing his pay to that of other large pharmaceutical companies. Eli Lilly & Co. CEO David A. Ricks earned $26.6 million in 2023, while Johnson & Johnson’s Joaquin Duato earned $21.6 million.

Earlier on Thursday, AstraZeneca bumped up its dividend by 7%. Its shares rose 2.1%.

