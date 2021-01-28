(Bloomberg) -- Results of tests into the efficacy of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine against the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa should be known next week.

“Studies are being done in South African labs and next week we will have the data on AstraZeneca efficacy with the new variant,” said Helen Rees, chairwoman of the World Health Organization’s African Region Immunization Technical Advisory Group, on a Webinar on Thursday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.