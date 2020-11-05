11h ago
AstraZeneca Third-Quarter Profit Sags as Covid Slows Diagnoses
(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s third-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ estimates as the pandemic increased costs while it discouraged doctors’ visits and diagnoses.
- Earnings per share fell to $0.94, missing analysts’ estimates of $1, according to a company statement Thursday. Sales rose 3% to $6.6 billion for the period.
Key Insights
- The drugmaker’s cancer focus delivered as sales of key oncology drugs roughly met analysts’ estimates, with Tagrisso delivering revenue of $1.2 billion.
- Astra reiterated it’s making progress on its coronavirus vaccine under development with the University of Oxford and on tests of antibodies as possible coronavirus treatments.
- Demand began for the new breast cancer drug Enhertu, which cost as much as $6.9 billion to buy into, showing sales of $27 million. The therapeutic received U.S. approval last year.
Market Reaction
- Astra shares rose almost 12% this year through Wednesday, while the Bloomberg Europe 500 Pharmaceuticals Index lost about 5% over the period.
