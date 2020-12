AstraZeneca to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion in Cash and Shares

AstraZeneca Plc said it will buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a cash and share offer worth $39 billion.

Alexion shareholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares for each Alexion share, AstraZeneca said in a press release Saturday. The offer values Alexion at $175 a share, the company said. Alexion shares closed at $121 on Friday.

