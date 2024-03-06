(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc will invest £650 million ($827 million) into Britain, expanding its Cambridge base and building a vaccine manufacturing plant near Liverpool.

The drug-maker, which partnered with Oxford University in the development of a Covid jab during the pandemic, will plow £450 million into research and the development of vaccines in Speke, a Liverpool suburb that’s also home to John Lennon airport.

It will also spend £200 million on a new facility at its Cambridge science park. “AstraZeneca’s planned investment would enhance the UK’s pandemic preparedness and demonstrates our ongoing confidence in UK life sciences,” said Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt revealed the investment in Wednesday’s Budget speech. “AstraZeneca’s investment plans are a vote of confidence in the attractiveness of the UK as a life sciences superpower and strengthen our resilience for future health emergencies,” he said.

AstraZeneca employs more than 8,700 people in the UK. Soriot has been critical of the country’s business climate, however, saying in February last year that the government’s life science ambitions had been hampered by a discouraging tax environment. Britain was lacking in areas such as manufacturing incentives, he said at the time, which would push companies to develop drugs in other markets.

However, in an interview with Bloomberg TV last month Soriot said that the environment in the UK for his sector had improved since the beginning of 2023. “The government is introducing policies that are supportive of life sciences, in terms of facilitating clinical trial, in terms of tax policies to incentivize companies to invest in manufacturing.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.