AstraZeneca to Pay Daiichi Up to $6 Billion for New Cancer Drug

(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc agreed to pay as much as $6 billion to buy into a promising medicine for lung and breast cancer in the second potential blockbuster oncology deal in two years with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co.

The U.K. drugmaker will pay Daiichi $1 billion upfront to jointly develop and bring to market a cancer therapy in early clinical tests called DS-1062, with as much as $5 billion in additional payments subject to regulatory and sales milestones, the companies said Monday.

AstraZeneca is forging ahead to become a global oncology powerhouse, even as it works on a vaccine for the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the company committed to pay Daiichi as much as $6.9 billion for another cancer medicine, which marked its biggest deal in more than a decade.

The latest treatment, an antibody drug conjugate that targets tumors that express a protein known as TROP2, could “redefine treatment standards in lung, breast and multiple other cancers,” according to Astra.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.