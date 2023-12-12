AstraZeneca to Pay Up to $1.1 Billion for US Vaccine Developer

(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc agreed to buy Icosavax Inc. for as much as $1.1 billion to gain a developer of innovative vaccines for respiratory viruses.

Astra offered $15 in cash for each of Icosavax’s outstanding shares, a 43% premium to the latest close, it said in a statement Tuesday. The deal also includes a contingent value right of as much as $5 per share if experimental products reach certain regulatory and sales milestones.

The pandemic spurred the UK drugmaker to move into vaccines. The takeover would give Astra an experimental product for a common illness that it’s worked on for years and for which it just introduced a medicine, called respiratory syncytial virus.

It also marks the second agreed transaction in as many months as Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot spends some of the funds amassed thanks to a risky bet on cancer years ago that transformed Astra’s once meager pipeline.

Astra rose as much as 1.3% in early London trading. The stock has dropped about 9% this year, trailing rivals such as Novartis AG and GSK Plc.

Icosavax develops virus-like particle vaccines, which mimic how naturally occurring viruses appear to the body’s immune system. The approach may offer potential benefits such as a stronger immune response and greater durability, Astra said.

Icosavax’s lead product in development targets both RSV and human metapneumovirus, two leading causes of severe respiratory infection and hospitalization in older adults. It’s ready to enter late-stage clinical trials.

